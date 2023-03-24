Stephens Lowers Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCRGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $3.04 on Monday. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

