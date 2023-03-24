Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,656 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $91,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,928.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $103,783.20.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 917,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

