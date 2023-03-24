Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

