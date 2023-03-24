Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.