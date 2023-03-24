StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 8.5 %
Ashford stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780. Ashford has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
About Ashford
