StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.73.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
