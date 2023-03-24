StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.73.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.