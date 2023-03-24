StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.33. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.