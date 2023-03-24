StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.