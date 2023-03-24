StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

