StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Startek by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

