StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

