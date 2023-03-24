StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
