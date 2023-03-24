StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.5 %
NAII stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
