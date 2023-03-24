StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.5 %

NAII stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.