StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.