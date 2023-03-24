StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
