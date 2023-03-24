StockNews.com Upgrades Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to “Strong-Buy”

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,731.33 on Wednesday. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,887.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,831.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

