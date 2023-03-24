StockNews.com Upgrades Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to “Strong-Buy”

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Seaboard Price Performance
Seaboard stock opened at $3,731.33 on Wednesday. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,887.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,831.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.46.
Seaboard Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.