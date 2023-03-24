Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,573. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

