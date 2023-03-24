Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $46,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.57. The company had a trading volume of 300,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,698. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.73.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

