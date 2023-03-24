Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 853,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

