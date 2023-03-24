Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 795,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

