Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Up 2%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 1,364 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.
About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF
The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.
