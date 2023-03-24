Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Streamr has a market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

