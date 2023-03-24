Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $139,547.27

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $139,547.27 and $1.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00198071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,163.08 or 0.99841994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037784 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $171.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.