Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $72.56 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.