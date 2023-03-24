Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Down 9.5%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNMCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suncorp Group Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

About Suncorp Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

