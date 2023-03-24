S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SANW opened at $1.67 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.