Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$11.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.
Sylogist Price Performance
Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.
Sylogist Company Profile
