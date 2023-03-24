Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$11.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$7.41 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

