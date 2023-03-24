Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $83.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

