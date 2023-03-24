Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. 1,774,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $482.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

