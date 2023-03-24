Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 4.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

