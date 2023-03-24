Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.06. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 280 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $904.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

