TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires C$56,851.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00.

TRP opened at C$51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.77. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 581.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

