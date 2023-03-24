TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 603 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.9 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,193. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.