Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.51

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 117253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -924.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

