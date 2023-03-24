Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $314.16 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $314.16 million and $59.69 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003142 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 239,563,023 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.