Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

