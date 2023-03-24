Tezos Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $24.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,108,701 coins and its circulating supply is 931,828,499 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

