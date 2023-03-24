Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THLEF. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $148.50 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
