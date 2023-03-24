Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THLEF. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $148.50 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

Thales Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.