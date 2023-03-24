The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Christopher Jones Sells 15,536 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 15,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.68, for a total transaction of C$1,672,916.48.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$108.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.