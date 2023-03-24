The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LSXMK opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock worth $1,592,796 and have sold 422,012 shares worth $31,480,562. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

