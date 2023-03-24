The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $557.27

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.27 ($6.84) and traded as low as GBX 552.50 ($6.78). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 562 ($6.90), with a volume of 181,968 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 587.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 557.27. The company has a market cap of £778.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

