The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Barasch bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,456.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Oncology Institute

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

