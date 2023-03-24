The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 567,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

