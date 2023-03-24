The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Renee J. Peterson Sells 26,500 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTC opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

