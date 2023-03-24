Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWM. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.47.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

