Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.47

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.47 and traded as high as C$109.19. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$107.80, with a volume of 111,233 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.71.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

About Toromont Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.