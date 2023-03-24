Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 31400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Torrent Capital Stock Down 12.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

