Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,300. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

