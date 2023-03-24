Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 796,304 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

