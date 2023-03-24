Tri Star Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

