Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.39

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.39 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 70.80 ($0.87). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88), with a volume of 2,843,076 shares trading hands.

Trifast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.39. The company has a market capitalization of £96.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

About Trifast

In related news, insider Scott Mac Meekin acquired 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £9,927.72 ($12,191.72). Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

