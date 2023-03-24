Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

