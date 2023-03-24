Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $9.75 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.9% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

